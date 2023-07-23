Watch CBS News
Vegetation fire in El Dorado County forces evacuations in Somerset

Crews battle fire burning in Somerset
SOMERSET — Crews on Sunday are battling a small vegetation fire that has forced evacuations in El Dorado County.

The fire was burning in the area of Rontree Lane and Fairplay Road in Somerset. The evacuations were ordered for nearby Leap Frog Lane, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

At last check, Cal Fire said the fire has burned approximately 10 acres. Several agencies have responded to assist with putting the flames out.

This is a developing story.

