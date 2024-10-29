El Dorado County's Mosquito Road bridge closed after vehicle gets stuck

EL DORADO COUNTY – Officials say the Mosquito Road bridge in El Dorado County will be closed until Wednesday after a vehicle got stuck.

El Dorado County's road maintenance division announced early Tuesday afternoon that the Mosquito Road bridge would be closed overnight after a vehicle that was driving over it got stuck.

It's unclear how the vehicle got stuck, but officials say they'll need to extract it.

After they get the vehicle out, officials say they'll still need to keep the bridge closed overnight until it can be inspected on Wednesday.

The traveling public should use Rock Creek Road as an alternate route until the bridge can be safely reopened. Road Maintenance can be reached at 530-642-4909. — County of El Dorado (@CountyElDorado) October 29, 2024

The county says gates leading up to the bridge are now closed and signs have been turned to warn drivers of the closure.

Drivers trying to get around the closure are urged to use Rock Creek Road as the detour.

Work has been underway in recent years to rehabilitate and replace the Mosquito Road bridge, which dates back to the Gold Rush era. It's located about seven miles northeast of Placerville.