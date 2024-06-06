El Dorado County pitmaster hopes to take talents to Netflix's "Barbecue Showdown"

CAMINO — An El Dorado County woman found her passion for BBQ and now hopes to take her talents all the way to Netflix.

Abigail Tuter said she found her love for BBQ when she purchased her first smoker, and she took it on as a hobby in 2019.

"When I was first able to afford my first kettle, that's when everything started," Tuter said.

She said she makes just about anything you can think of.

"I make ribs, pulled pork, brisket, BBQ chicken, burnt ends which would be part of brisket and any meat that's available," Tuter said.

Tuter has since competed in about 15 competitions locally and will soon compete in the Placer County Fair alongside two other female pitmasters.

"Just going to competitions, you rarely see female head cooks, and the goal with a couple of other friends is to promote female pitmasters," Tuter said.

It's a love for BBQ that she now hopes to take to the small screen.

She said she plans to submit a casting video to be on Netflix's "Barbeque Showdown."

"I just want to show people what we can do," Tuter said.

She said winning competitions is always nice, but what drives her to keep going?

"To connect with people through food. You could meet someone really grumpy and make them smile through food," Tuter said.

Tuter will compete at the Placer County Fair alongside Big Boss BBQ and Donna Fong on June 23.