UC Davis celebrates 30th anniversary of Robert Arneson's Eggheads

DAVIS — The term "egghead" is slang for someone who is really smart, and that applies to a lot of students and staff at UC Davis.

Beginning Monday, some different kinds of eggheads are being celebrated on campus — ones that have now been around for a long time.

The UC Davis Eggheads have now been on the campus for 30 years, longer than many of these students have been alive. The Eggheads are located in five different locations across campus.

One with its nose buried in a book is appropriately placed outside the library.

"They're cool to see around campus," UC Davis student Kayla Mumpy said. "It really adds a lot of character."

Over the decades, they've become an iconic part of campus culture — a popular spot to take selfies and graduation photos.

Some people even believe that they can offer good fortune during finals.

"I always kiss the egghead by the library for good luck before tests," Mumpy said.

The sculptures were created by Robert Arneson, a UC Davis art professor who passed away in 1992, and are part of the California Funk art movement.

The university is marking the Eggheads' 30th anniversary with a series of events on campus, including a new museum exhibit that details their history.

The museum asked for people's pictures of the Eggheads and got more than 200 replies, and the eggheads now have their own limited-edition merchandise.

Fans can shell out money to purchase an egghead sweatshirt, a mug, or even an egghead picnic blanket — perfect for Picnic Day. The money will go toward the Eggheads' restoration and preservation so they don't show any signs of cracks in their old age.

"It's valuable that it's kind of quirky like that," UC Davis student Nathan Tsunoda said. "It's our little special thing to have at this school."

The big birthday bash will be held all day on Thursday, April 4 with live music and discounts on games and food.