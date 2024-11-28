How one Ecuadorian family made Sacramento their new home thanks to United Way's literacy tutoring program

We are partnering with United Way (UW) this season to give back to families in our community. The nonprofit's mission is to connect low-income families with resources for housing, education, and financial assistance.

One family from South America is making Sacramento their new home thanks to United Way's literacy tutoring program.

Alexis Toala and his family moved to California from Ecuador two years ago. Now in fourth grade, he learned how to speak English in just one year, all thanks to the program.

"Thanks to UW, my son has learned the English language rather quickly, and that has helped us as a family because he's able to translate for us," said Toala's mother, Karen Ladens.

Dr. Dawnte Early, president and CEO of UW's California capital region, said the need to help families like Toala's is great and especially grew during the pandemic.

"We saw this huge gap and disparity in education — not only outcomes but also access online," Early said.

The literacy program pairs volunteers with students K-6 in multiple school districts and community sites to provide reading and language tutoring services — both in person and online.

"There is so much that happens if you aren't reading at grade level in terms of your graduation outcomes for high school, in regard to your job opportunities — it actually all starts through literacy and in the third grade," Early said. "And you go from not only learning how to read but actually reading to learn."

With all that Toala has learned, he is able to help communicate for his family.

"When [Mom is] buying a new car, when she's buying food or something like that," Toala said.

Ladens is hopeful her son will eventually give back to the community that has given him so much.

"For me, being here is the future for my son. To live here. And in the future, perhaps he could be the mayor of Sacramento one day," she said.

