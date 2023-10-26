East Bay man drowns at Pinecrest Lake

TUOLUMNE COUNTY - An East Bay man drowned last week while swimming at Pinecrest Lake, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received multiple reports around 4 p.m. on Oct. 18 that a man possibly drowned at Pinecrest Lake.

When deputies arrived, they reviewed video footage from the man's boat and questioned witnesses. A friend of the man told deputies the man, 59-year-old Brian Campbell of Dublin, jumped into the water without a lifejacket.

The friend saw Campbell face down in the water and called for help. Campbell's friend tried to get him back in the boat and brought him to shore.

Once at the shore, deputies said medics performed life-saving measures, but Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene before deputies arrived.

Pinecrest Lake is nearly 80 miles east of Modesto on Highway 108 in the Stanislaus National Forest.