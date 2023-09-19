E-bike program in Stockton put on hold due to vandalism and theft

STOCKTON - The brakes are being squeezed on an e-bike program in Stockton due to widespread vandalism and theft of bikes.

The pilot project dubbed Bike Stockton went into effect earlier this year, but since then, escalating vandalism and theft of bicycles caused the plug to be pulled on the program, for now, according to the San Joaquin Council of Governments.

"Bike Stockton is determined to redesign the program so that Stockton residents can take advantage of e-bikes as a transportation option," a statement from the council reads. "We appreciate your patience while we work to redesign the e-bike program."

The e-bikes stationed on the University of the Pacific campus in Stockton will be unaffected by the suspension of the service.

For more information about the service, visit bikestockton.org.