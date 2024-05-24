Watch CBS News
2 injured after driver runs stop sign, crashes into South Lake Tahoe school bus

By Richard Ramos

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Two people, including a student, were injured when a driver ran through a stop sign and crashed into a school bus in South Lake Tahoe, officials said Friday.

It happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Sacramento and Merced avenues, the California Highway Patrol's South Lake Tahoe division said.

More than a dozen students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but only the one student was hospitalized with what authorities described as minor injuries.

The Laka Tahoe Unified School District no

The second person injured was in the other vehicle. Their injuries were also minor.

The CHP said no one was arrested.

