Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed, another injured in head-on crash in Sutter County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SUTTER COUNTY – One person died and another person was injured in a head-on crash in Sutter County on Sunday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. 

A gray Volkswagen sedan was traveling north on Highway 113 south of Leisure Road when it began to pass two other vehicles traveling north around 6:40 p.m. Officers said the northbound was a solid line while the south lane was marked with broken yellow lines.

When the sedan entered the southbound lane and began to pass the vehicles, a black Mercedes sedan traveling south was approaching.

The CHP said the driver of the Mercedes turned right to avoid a collision with the Volkswagen. At the same time, the Volkswagen driver swerved left and the two vehicles crashed head-on on the west shoulder of Highway 113. 

The driver of the Volkswagen died while the driver of the Mercedes suffered major injuries to her legs, the CHP said. 

There were no other people involved in the crash and the CHP does not suspect driving under the influence as a factor. 

The identification of the person who died has not been released. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on June 9, 2024 / 10:17 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.