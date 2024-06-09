Driver killed, another injured in head-on crash in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY – One person died and another person was injured in a head-on crash in Sutter County on Sunday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

A gray Volkswagen sedan was traveling north on Highway 113 south of Leisure Road when it began to pass two other vehicles traveling north around 6:40 p.m. Officers said the northbound was a solid line while the south lane was marked with broken yellow lines.

When the sedan entered the southbound lane and began to pass the vehicles, a black Mercedes sedan traveling south was approaching.

The CHP said the driver of the Mercedes turned right to avoid a collision with the Volkswagen. At the same time, the Volkswagen driver swerved left and the two vehicles crashed head-on on the west shoulder of Highway 113.

The driver of the Volkswagen died while the driver of the Mercedes suffered major injuries to her legs, the CHP said.

There were no other people involved in the crash and the CHP does not suspect driving under the influence as a factor.

The identification of the person who died has not been released.