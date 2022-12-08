Watch CBS News
Local News

2 injured after driver crashes into Sacramento police CSI vehicle

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Driver crashes in Sacramento CSI vehicle
Driver crashes in Sacramento CSI vehicle 00:30

SACRAMENTO — Two people were hospitalized after a driver crashed into a parked Sacramento Police Department crime scene investigation vehicle Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. along Del Paso Boulevard in the North Sacramento area.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A pedestrian also suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by debris from the collision.

Both individuals were taken to trauma facilities in the area.

The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

This marked the second-straight day the Sacramento Police Department was involved in a major collision. On Tuesday, two brothers were hit and killed by a Sacramento police detective along Interstate 5.

The Sacramento Police Department has not yet given the status of the detective or said whether they would be placed on leave during the investigation into that crash.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the I-5 collision but ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 4:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.