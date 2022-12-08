2 injured after driver crashes into Sacramento police CSI vehicle

SACRAMENTO — Two people were hospitalized after a driver crashed into a parked Sacramento Police Department crime scene investigation vehicle Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. along Del Paso Boulevard in the North Sacramento area.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A pedestrian also suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by debris from the collision.

Both individuals were taken to trauma facilities in the area.

The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

This marked the second-straight day the Sacramento Police Department was involved in a major collision. On Tuesday, two brothers were hit and killed by a Sacramento police detective along Interstate 5.

The Sacramento Police Department has not yet given the status of the detective or said whether they would be placed on leave during the investigation into that crash.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the I-5 collision but ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors.