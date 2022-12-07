"I never had a better partner": Wife opens up after Sacramento police detective hits and kills husband and brother-in-law on freeway

Wife opens up after Sacramento police detective hits and kills husband and brother-in-law on freeway

SACRAMENTO — Jessica Romero shed tears talking about her husband Carlos, the father of her children and her rock.

"It's really, really, really hard," said Jessica. "If anything out of all this, I am so thankful that I had the privilege of knowing him."

Carlos went to help his brother Lionel Tuesday morning. Lionel's truck had run out of gas near Interstate 5 and Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. when investigators say a Sacramento police detective in an unmarked car crossed over the solid white line, hitting and killing both brothers.

"I just miss them very much and their family misses them," Jessica told CBS13.

Jessica didn't find out until hours later. She'd been calling Carlos all morning excited to tell him she got into nursing school, but he wasn't answering his phone.

"I finally got in and I can't tell him. And he would be so proud of me," said Jessica.

Neighbors were stunned and are now desperate to help Jessica and her children in any way they can.

"It's very sad. John is his boy who's always over here all the time and tell the family I'm always here for them," said Robbie Robbins.

"It's so sad. I feel so bad," said Loretta McKinley. "Those children are going to be lonely without him but I'm here if they need anything."

Jessica is now starting the holiday season devastated as two brothers, both fathers, are gone too soon and leaving their families in mourning.

"They were just two brothers that belong together, and I'm just so glad they have each other to go into the next life," she said.



The California Highway Patrol is investigating but ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors. The Sacramento Police Department didn't answer CBS13 when asked about the status of the detective and whether they would be placed on leave during the investigation.

"I never had a better partner, you couldn't have asked for a better partner," said Jessica.