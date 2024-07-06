Watch CBS News
Driver arrested for DUI after crash in Sacramento injures 5

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he and four juveniles were injured in a crash in Sacramento on Saturday evening, officials said. 

The California Highway Patrol said the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 51 just north of Marconi Avenue when it struck multiple water-filled plastic barriers between the freeway and the off-ramp.

The vehicle overturned and four juveniles and the driver, a man in his 30s, were taken to the hospital with minor to major injuries, the CHP said. 

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and the crash remains under investigation, officers said. 

