Plastic surgeon found guilty of attempted manslaughter in teen's death after botched breast surgery

A prominent Colorado plastic surgeon was found guilty of attempted manslaughter in the death of a teenager who died following a botched breast augmentation procedure in 2019, authorities announced Thursday.

Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, underwent surgery on Aug. 1, 2019, at Dr. Geoffrey Kim's Greenwood Village office, CBS Colorado reported. After being administered anesthesia, Nguyen went into cardiac arrest.

Kim attempted CPR on Nguyen but later admitted he did not call 911 for help for approximately five hours. Two nurses testified they had requested permission to call 911 but Kim denied.

Nguyen was left brain injured and unable to speak, walk or feed herself, needing around-the-clock medical care. She died 14 months later.

"We understand medical procedures don't always go as planned, but this defendant showed a shocking and extreme lack of judgment and humanity by failing to call for an ambulance and denying his patient appropriate treatment in a hospital setting," Chief Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson said in a statement.

"Patients put their trust in doctors and the outcome might have been different had the defendant sought appropriate medical care," Dawson said. "This defendant made decisions based on what was best for his business and not for his patient."

Kim was also found guilty of obstruction of telephone services. He faces up to three years in the Department of Corrections. That hearing is set for Sept. 8.

As a result of a wrongful death lawsuit, Kim agreed to pay $1 million to Nguyen's family in an out-of-court settlement.

After Kim was charged last year, Nguyen's family said they were glad to be "finally getting justice for Emmalyn."

"Even though it will never bring our daughter back, at least this will help others from getting hurt and prevent ruining other families' lives," the family said in a statement. "We still haven't been able to get closure from Emmalyn's death. Hopefully bringing criminal charges will bring out the truth about what happened and will bring justice for Emmalyn."