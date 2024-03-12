Dr. Flojaune Cofer jumps ahead in tight Sacramento mayoral race

SACRAMENTO — Dr. Flojaune Cofer has now pulled ahead in what continues to be a tight race for Sacramento mayor, updated results showed Tuesday.

Sacramento County released new numbers in the race that show Dr. Cofer has secured 25% of the votes so far while Dr Richard Pan, Kevin McCarty and Steve Hansen are all tied at 22%.

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff in the November general election between the top two candidates. Only 318 votes separate Pan (15,421), McCarty (15,266) and Hansen (15,103).

#Breaking Sacramento Mayor’s Race Vote count. IMPORTANTLY, only 318 votes separate Pan, McCarty, and Hansen for 2nd Spot in runoff with tens of thousands of ballots still not counted. pic.twitter.com/D2CUXgF8RY — stevelarge (@largesteven) March 12, 2024

The remaining two candidates sit quite a distance from the top four in this race. Jose Avina has secured 6% of the votes while Julius Engel has 1%.

The county said around 67% of ballots have been processed so far, with approximately 83,000 remaining. Sacramento County is expected to release new updates on results every Tuesday and Friday at 4 p.m. until a race is called.

Hansen, McCarty, Dr. Pan, and Dr. Cofer have been considered the top four candidates in what continues to be a tight race. Dr. Cofer is the only one who hasn't held office before.

This will be the first time California's capital city will elect a new mayor in eight years. Current Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who has held his seat since 2016, announced last year that he would not run for re-election.