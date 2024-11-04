Dozens of Sacramento County races canceled due to only 1 or no candidates running

SACRAMENTO — It won't be a nail-biter election night for dozens of candidates in Sacramento County, and that's because they've already been declared the winner.

Dozens of races only have one person running for open seats on local fire, water, and park districts this year — so they've already won.

"This is my first time running and thankfully, it was unopposed," said Daniella Zehnder, Cosumnes Community Services District board member-elect.

The district oversees the parks and fire department in Elk Grove.

"I was checking daily to see if anyone was going to run against me," Zehnder said.

What happens when only one person runs for an elected seat?

"They go to the board of supervisors for something known as 'appointment in lieu of an election.' So we don't hold an election, we don't put them on the ballot," said Ken Casparis with the Sacramento County elections office.

In Sacramento County this year, there are 18 elected positions in which nobody ran for office.

"There's no excuse for that. It makes me angry," said Teresa Higgins, board member of the Fulton-El Camino Recreation and Park District.

Higgins just won re-election to a seat in the district because no one else decided to run.

"I can't understand the will not to want to give back," she said. "Everybody throws up their hands and says somebody else can do that."

If local districts don't have enough elected members, there could be problems holding meetings and voting on district issues due to a lack of a quorum.

Under state law, boards are allowed to appoint a member if no one runs for the seat.

"I hope more young people start getting involved because what we do now really will make a difference in the years to come," Zehnder said.

On Election Day, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will officially vote to appoint more than 30 candidates that ran unopposed.