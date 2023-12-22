Downtown Sacramento businesses discuss impact Kings have on foot traffic

SACRAMENTO — Small business bust or boom? Locally owned businesses in downtown Sacramento up against crime, theft, and issues related to the homeless are at the mercy of customers – sometimes, just walking by.

A deadly stabbing last month with the backdrop of the Golden 1 Center (G1C) put small businesses on guard. In the last month, amid the holiday hustle and bustle, hope has returned for stores that have been busy even on nights when the Sacramento Kings aren't at home.

The new business on the block, World Traveler Coffee Roasters, opened the first week of December in DOCO, right on time for the holiday rush.

"It was kind of surprising. I wasn't sure how much flow we were going to get early on," barista Ella Kessler said.

This busy barista credits the Sacramento Kings and G1C staff for the solid start, added to by walk-ins and walk-bys out for the holidays.

"You kinda need this," said Antawn Bryant, co-owner of Impound Comics, of the Kings' impact on foot traffic. "For definitely a small business, you kinda need this."

Impound Comics, creators of Sacramento's first superhero, will wrap up their busiest holiday shopping season yet with a storefront in the center of DOCO.

"Us having a location helps [customers], because they can come to a physical store," Bryant said.

A live DJ on Friday night offered shoppers a reason to stick around a little longer and potentially spend a little more. That's the national trend, anyway. A retail survey found consumers are increasingly shopping small and local for their holiday gifts –a stat that's doubled since last year.

The holidays are about hope and you feel it from small businesses, especially on a night like this -- the 6th home game in a row at the peak of holiday shopping... This has been the boost needed to end the year.