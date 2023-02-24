Buildings in downtown Sacramento turn purple for the Kings

SACRAMENTO -- "Light the Beam" is doing more than just helping local businesses who are customizing products for fans.

For the first time on Thursday night, several downtown buildings were lit up purple for the Sacramento Kings.

The Safe Credit Union Convention Center, Memorial Auditorium, and City Hall Garage all showed their support for the team, and fans love the support their team is getting.

"It's about the unity and the community of Sacramento. You know, it's kind of a wacky town, and so, the Kings kind of stepping it up this year. It kind of represents the city."

The buildings will light up purple for each home game.