Watch CBS News
Sacramento

Buildings in downtown Sacramento turn purple for the Kings

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Downtown buildings show support for the Sacramento Kings
Downtown buildings show support for the Sacramento Kings 00:54

SACRAMENTO -- "Light the Beam" is doing more than just helping local businesses who are customizing products for fans. 

For the first time on Thursday night, several downtown buildings were lit up purple for the Sacramento Kings. 

The Safe Credit Union Convention Center, Memorial Auditorium, and City Hall Garage all showed their support for the team, and fans love the support their team is getting.

"It's about the unity and the community of Sacramento. You know, it's kind of a wacky town, and so, the Kings kind of stepping it up this year. It kind of represents the city." 

The buildings will light up purple for each home game. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 7:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.