Former President Donald Trump included on California's certified list of candidates for California's presidential primary election

SACRAMENTO – Former president Donald Trump will remain on California's official list of candidates for the 2024 presidential primary election.

On Thursday, California's Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber issued the certified list of candidates for the March 5 election, which included Trump, despite California Lt. Governor's request for him not to be included over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Dr. Shirley Weber did not immediately issue a comment on her decision to include Trump after her office released the list of certified candidates.

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis on December 20, sent a letter to Weber urging her to use every legal legal option to keep Trump off ballot, citing a provision under the Constitution known as the "insurrection clause." The letter also cited Colorado's landmark decision the previous day that Trump could not hold public office.

"This decision is about honoring the rule of law in our country and protecting the fundamental pillars of democracy," Kounalakis wrote.

Weber issued a tepid response to Kounalakis. At the time, Weber did not indicate if she would fulfill Kounalakis's request and said her decision would be guided by her office's "commitment to and respect for the rule of law."

While some top Democrats in California joined Kounalakis' call to remove Trump from the ballot, Gov. Gavin Newsom publicly opposed the move, saying Trump should be defeated at the polls.

While Colorado's ruling doesn't apply to other states, more than a dozen other states are considering challenges to Trump's candidacy. On Thursday night, Maine's secretary of state followed Colorado's lead by disqualifying Trump from holding office and appearing on that state's primary ballot.

Maine disqualified former US President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's 2024 Republican primary ballot, becoming the second such state to do so under a part of the US Constitution that bars insurrectionists from holding public office. Kadri Suat Celik/Anadolu via Getty Images

"The U.S. Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government, and Section 336 requires me to act in response," Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, wrote in her decision.

Trump's campaign has said they will be appealing Colorado's ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision," Steve Cheung, spokesman for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. "We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits."

It also said Thursday that it will appeal Maine's decision

"We will quickly file a legal objection in state court to prevent this atrocious decision in Maine from taking effect," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement Thursday night.