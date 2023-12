Trump included on California's list of candidates for presidential primary Former president Donald Trump will remain on California's official list of candidates for the 2024 presidential primary election. On Thursday, California's Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber issued the certified list of candidates for the March 5 election, which included Trump, despite California Lt. Governor's request for him not to be included over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.