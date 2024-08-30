Doctor charged in Matthew Perry death was interviewed by the DEA days before actor died

A doctor criminally charged in connection with "Friends" actor Matthew Perry's death was released on $50,000 bond Thursday during an appearance at U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Dr. Mark Chavez did not enter a plea Friday, but previously agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, a charge for which he faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted. He is one of five defendants facing federal charges in the actor's death.

Mark Chavez, a doctor charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry's death, walks out of U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Aug. 30, 2024. KCAL News

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jean Rosenbluth ordered that Chavez not practice medicine after he agreed to surrender his medical license earlier this week. Records from the Medical Board of California show the La Jolla physician's license was suspended as of Monday and he is not permitted to practice.

In a plea deal, Chavez admitted to taking prescription drugs including ketamine from a San Diego-based ketamine infusion clinic where he used to work. He allegedly conspired with another doctor, Salvador Plasencia, to supply Perry with what federal prosecutors have described as a medically unethical, illegal and dangerous amount of the Schedule III drug in the weeks leading up to the actor's death.

According to the plea deal, on Oct. 19, 2023 — just nine days before Perry died — Chavez was interviewed by investigators with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Medical Board of California. He is alleged to have concealed from them that he distributed ketamine to Plasencia.

When federal investigators spoke to Chavez, they asked him about a prescription in another person's name for ketamine lozenges that were missing from Chavez's former ketamine clinic. Chavez allegedly admitted to investigators that he had the prescription filled without the knowledge or consent of the patient whose name it was placed under. But Chavez also told them that he had thrown the lozenges away because they melted in his car, the plea agreement states.

The U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California declined to comment on how Chavez first came to the attention of federal investigators.

A phone call and email to Chavez's attorney, Matthew Binninger, were not returned Friday.

In July 2023, the plea agreement states, Chavez allegedly submitted a fraudulent prescription to a pharmacy to obtain 30 200 mg ketamine lozenges. The pharmacy filled the prescription and sent Chavez 10 200 mg ketamine lozenges, according to prosecutors.

On Sept. 13, 2023, prosecutors say Chavez lawfully transferred some of the ketamine he took from his clinic to a medical facility in San Diego. However, Chavez also kept possession of the fraudulent prescription and at least 12 vials of ketamine that he allegedly sold to the Plasencia to be distributed to Perry, according to prosecutors.

Less than a month before Perry died, on Sept. 30, 2023, Chavez and Plasencia allegedly exchanged a number of text messages about dealing the drug to the actor. The plea agreement states that Chavez sent a photo of ketamine lozenges to Plasencia that day and they later met up.

The ketamine prescription federal prosecutors say a Southern California doctor used, without the patient's knowledge, to illegally get the drug to actor Matthew Perry in the weeks before his death. U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California

According to the plea deal, Chavez admitted that he supplied Plasencia with liquid ketamine, ketamine lozenges, gloves and syringes.

At one point, prosecutors say, Plasencia mentioned to Chavez in a text message they could have some "repeat business" with Perry.

"Let's do everything we can to make it happen," Chavez responded, according to the plea agreement.

When Chavez contacted wholesale medical distributors, according to the plea deal, he allegedly filled out a form with false statements to obtain the drug.

Prosecutors say Chavez and Plasencia kept up their communications and alleged dealings in the weeks before Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023.

On Oct. 13, 2023, Plasencia allegedly asked Chavez in a text, "Oh so you dont agree with the method I am currently doing?"

According to his plea deal, Chavez responded, "It's not what I think it's what an entity like the California medical board would view it... .Or the DEA..."

Chavez allegedly also sent a screenshot to Plasencia of an email he received stating that he was under investigation by the California Board of Medicine.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the state medical board for comment.

Six days later, on Oct. 19, 2023, Chavez was interviewed about the ketamine missing from his former clinic, according to prosecutors.

Then, after learning of Perry's death nine days later, Chavez allegedly called Plasencia to ask if he was concerned that the ketamine they dealt to Perry was the cause of his death.

Plasencia pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Aug. 15. The judge ordered that he may continue to practice but his patients must sign a form stating they are aware of the federal charges against him.