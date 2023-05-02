Dixon man arrested after bodies of two people, Elk Grove woman and Yuba County man, found in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY – A Dixon man has been arrested in connection to the case of two bodies found with gunshot wounds in Sutter County back in March.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said the two bodies were discovered March 17 near Kempton and Brewer roads in the town of Rio Oso. One of the people, later identified as 40-year-old Elk Grove resident Vicky Keovilayphone, was found inside an SUV.

Deputies said the other body, that of 40-year-old Yuba County resident Derrick James Engelman, was found about 50 yards away.

Both Keovilayphone and Engelman had gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that they had arrested 49-year-old Fredil Donaldo Flores.

Flores has been booked into jail and is facing conspiracy and murder charges.

Detectives noted that they believe the incident is isolated and there are no threats to public safety.