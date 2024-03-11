DiCaprio film production spent $5.3 million in Sacramento, city says

SACRAMENTO - The City of Trees' latest Hollywood closeup is now in the books, but officials are already extolling the economic windfall the production brought.

Sacramento filming for the as-of-yet unnamed Warner Bros. production starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor started in early February. Filming concluded later in the month, city officials say.

Now, Sacramento's Film and Media Office is releasing some numbers about the film's economic impact.

Over the course of the 16 filming days, the city says the production spent $5.3 million locally. This included 3,786 hotel nights (good for $915,018 in hotel expenditures), 172 local hires, and 758 days worked by local hires. The city says 35 local vendors were also used.

As profiled by CBS13, one local tamale shop became a fan favorite of the production.

"Hosting a production of this caliber not only brings Hollywood stars to our city but also generates substantial economic benefits for our local businesses and workforce," Sacramento Film Commissioner Jennifer West said in a statement on Monday.

The city says they've issued 15 film permits so far in 2024, and a film grant that aims to increase local productions will be accepting applications through May 15.