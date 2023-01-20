Former NFL player Derek Wolfe kills mountain lion with bow and arrow

Former NFL defensive tackle player Derek Wolfe said he killed a mountain lion with a bow and arrow after it was "wreaking havoc" in a neighborhood.

Wolfe, a Super bowl champion with the Denver Broncos and a sports radio host, retold the experience and showed off a photo of the lion's bloodied corpse in an Instagram post on Thursday. Wolfe, 32, said he received a call Tuesday about a male mountain lion who killed two local dogs and was living under a woman's porch.

Derek Wolfe won a Super Bowl as a member of the Denver Broncos. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

After finding a mule deer the animal apparently killed, Wolfe said he hiked 9,600 feet up a mountain in the Rockies until he came across the big cat. Feeling "exhausted" and "dehydrated," he said he used his bow to drive an arrow through the mountain lion and later dragged it down the mountain to his truck.

The picture he posted shows Wolfe, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall, carrying the enormous feline, which he estimated to weigh around 195 pounds.

In a different post, Wolfe told a guide he went on the hunt with that he "almost died on the mountain."

Wolfe was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2012 and went on to have a 10-year career in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl with the team in 2016 and joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 before retiring two years later from the league. Wolfe finished with 316 tackles and 34 sacks in his career.

He currently works as co-host of "The Drive" for 104.3 The Fan, a radio station covering Denver sports.