Deputies release footage of shooting woman suspected in Rancho Cordova break-in

RANCHO CORDOVA - Body camera footage has been released of an incident when deputies shot and wounded a woman suspected of breaking into a home in Rancho Cordova in November.

The suspect reported to the Rancho Cordova Police Department that her dog was missing on Nov. 20. The sheriff's communications team called her back and she said she found her dogs in a backyard before hanging up.

Deputies then received a report from a different person saying that the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Kyrieanna Liles, had a butcher knife and was trying to break into a home on Augibi Way.

After calling Liles back, she stated she found her dogs and was in her room before hanging up again.

Three officers responded to the area and eventually found Liles sitting in a parked car on Malaga Way.

After speaking with Liles and trying to get her out of her vehicle, Liles backed up her car before shifting into drive. She drove toward an officer on the front lawn of a home, the video shows. That full video can be seen by clicking here (WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised).

The officer was able to move out of the way and ten shots were fired at the suspect's vehicle. Deputies said the officer who the suspect drove toward fired seven shots and his partner fired three.

No officers were injured.

Liles accelerated down the street, leading officers on a chase.

She was later detained and taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Liles was booked into jail after she was released from the hospital. Officers found two large kitchen knives in her home, matching the description of the one in the reported break-in.

The deputy who fired seven rounds has been with the sheriff's office since 2017. The other officer has been with the sheriff's office since 2021.

The officers in the incident are assigned to the Rancho Cordova Police Department but are deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Liles was charged with assaulting an officer.