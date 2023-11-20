Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA -- An investigation is underway after a law enforcement officer-involved shooting in Rancho Cordova late Monday morning.
The scene is along the 10000 block of Malaga Way.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, an officer-involved shooting occurred involving a woman suspect who initially drove away. Deputies located her and made a stop -- that's when the shooting occurred.
Deputies noted that the woman was bleeding, but it's unclear if she was shot.
The sheriff's office said all officers are OK.
Updates to follow.
