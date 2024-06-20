Demonstrators break down pro-Palestinian encampment at UC Davis

DAVIS – The UC Davis campus quad area is now clear after more than a month of pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Protesters with the group Davis Popular University for the Liberation of Palestine (Davis PULP) started breaking down their encampment on Wednesday.

In mid-May, the group set up the encampment to protest Israel's war in Gaza – calling for UC Davis to divest from Israel. The demands echo those of other protests that have popped up at college campuses across the country in recent months.

Before breaking down the encampment, Davis PULP demonstrators held a press conference on Wednesday and continued their criticism of the University of California.

The encampment also prompted a counter-protest by a group named the Davis October 7th Coalition.

In a statement, the counterprotest group noted they will be continuing to push the university to address antisemitism.

"We filed a waste, fraud and abuse complaint with the State Capitol to reform how UC civil rights offices address complaints of antisemitism so future students can feel safe and protected," the Davis Oct. 7 Coalition stated.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May also issued a statement on Thursday after the encampment was broken down. He detailed how university officials have been meeting with protest leaders to try and address their concerns.

"We remain committed to ongoing discussions with our students, transparency in university operations, and supporting students' rights to express their viewpoints," May wrote.

The protests were not limited to the encampment on campus. Earlier in June, during UC Davis' finals week, demonstrators blockaded a street and caused disruptions to the college's bus service.