Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blockade street at UC Davis, disrupting bus service during finals week

DAVIS – Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have blockaded a street at UC Davis on Monday, disrupting bus service to campus during the college's finals week.

Protesters were spotted Monday morning setting up a blockade on Hutchison Drive, one of the main thoroughfares Unitrans – the school's bus system – takes to get in and off campus.

The Silo, one of the main transportation hubs of UC Davis, is now blocked by the protesters.

The blockade as seen on Monday at UC Davis. CBS13

UC Davis is in the middle of final exams for the Spring quarter.

"The students chose to do this during finals week to bring attention to the fact that students in Gaza don't have the privilege of taking their finals this year," said protester Raeda Zarzour. "Every single university has been destroyed."

Like many colleges across the US, UC Davis has seen demonstrators with pro-Palestinian messaging set up an encampment on campus.

In late May, academic and graduate student workers also joined those protests by going on strike.

Demonstrators had also blocked one of the other transportation hubs at the Memorial Union on campus on Monday, but Unitrans said bus service to that area has already been restored.

Unitrans said they have modified their Silo service to run from Parking Lot 41, but warned that riders should expect significant delays.