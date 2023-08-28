Del Paso Boulevard community suspects arson fire destroyed Casa Bella furniture business

SACRAMENTO — The Del Paso Boulevard community is coming together after an overnight fire destroyed Casa Bella Furniture, a business that's been on the boulevard for 20 years.

"We have had a chronic problem of people building fires against the building," said the owner of the business, Shane Curry.

Owners Shane and Rhody Curry suspect this was a case of arson.

A Sacramento Fire captain told CBS13 the cause is still under investigation and it is difficult to determine if this was the case since crews had to knock down the building and could not go in with a sniffer, or a tool that sniffs out fire accelerants.

People in the area said this is not the first fire that has burned too close for comfort or that they believe was caused by arson.

Sacramento Fire could not tell CBS13 if there are any known incidents of arson in this community. It is an area that has been burdened by shootings, theft and vandalism in recent months.

"We are fed up with it," said Daniel Savala, the executive director of the Del Paso Boulevard Partnership.

Savala is one of the many community members trying to better the boulevard.

"There's got to be a consequence to people's actions especially when you destroy someone's livelihood," he said.

Shana and Rhody said the damages may be in the millions, but they are ready to rebuild no matter the cost.

"We have often mulled the idea: 'Are we dumb for being here?' " said Shane. "But then look around you and you see all these people here."

Sacramento Fire is looking into all the possibilities of how this fire started.

"We love the community, and we just want to be there for them," said Rhody.