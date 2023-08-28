Watch CBS News
Fire tears through Casa Bella furniture on Del Paso Boulevard in Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Casa Bella furniture store on Del Paso Boulevard in Sacramento was heavily damaged in a fire early Sunday morning.

The Sacramento Fire Department said it happened at around 2:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were already coming from inside the building.

Casa Bella has been a staple in the community for years. A community rally voicing concerns about the fire is planned for Sunday night.

No one was injured. 

August 27, 2023

