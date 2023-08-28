Fire tears through Casa Bella furniture on Del Paso Boulevard in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — The Casa Bella furniture store on Del Paso Boulevard in Sacramento was heavily damaged in a fire early Sunday morning.
The Sacramento Fire Department said it happened at around 2:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were already coming from inside the building.
Casa Bella has been a staple in the community for years. A community rally voicing concerns about the fire is planned for Sunday night.
No one was injured.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.