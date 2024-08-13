Watch CBS News
Deadly crash on westbound I-80; traffic slow through Rocklin

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

ROCKLIN – Westbound Interstate 80 through Rocklin is partially closed due to a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the I-80 and Highway 65 connector.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a fatal incident involving a pedestrian had occurred on the freeway. 

A SigAlert was issued as all lanes were blocked for a time. Westbound traffic is still reduced to just one lane at Rocklin Road as of 5 a.m.

It's unclear when the roadway will be back open.

No other details about the crash, including any information about the person who died, have been released. 

