Deadly crash on westbound I-80; traffic slow through Rocklin

Fatal crash on I-80 in Rocklin

ROCKLIN – Westbound Interstate 80 through Rocklin is partially closed due to a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the I-80 and Highway 65 connector.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a fatal incident involving a pedestrian had occurred on the freeway.

WB I80 between Rocklin Rd and Highway65 a parking lot as the roadway is shutdown following fatal vehicle vs Pedestrian. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/Wo0FGTX0oV — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) August 13, 2024

A SigAlert was issued as all lanes were blocked for a time. Westbound traffic is still reduced to just one lane at Rocklin Road as of 5 a.m.

It's unclear when the roadway will be back open.

No other details about the crash, including any information about the person who died, have been released.