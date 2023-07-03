Deadly crash involving vehicle, pedestrian on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash near the Richards Boulevard offramp Monday morning.
The scene is off of the northbound Interstate 5 Richards Boulevard offramp.
Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little before 6 a.m., is unclear. It does appear that the incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Sacramento Fire officials confirmed that the incident was fatal, but gave no further details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.