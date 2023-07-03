Watch CBS News
Deadly crash involving vehicle, pedestrian on I-5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash near the Richards Boulevard offramp Monday morning.

The scene is off of the northbound Interstate 5 Richards Boulevard offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little before 6 a.m., is unclear. It does appear that the incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Sacramento Fire officials confirmed that the incident was fatal, but gave no further details. 

