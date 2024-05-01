Deadly Arden Arcade crash caused by red light runner, officers say

ARDEN ARCADE – Authorities say a deadly crash on an Arden Arcade street was caused by a driver running a red light.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Watt and El Camino avenues.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found a sedan and an SUV had been involved in a crash.

California Highway Patrol says it appears one of the vehicles ran a red light, then collided with another vehicle in the intersection. The impact sent one of the vehicles into a pole.

Scene of the crash near Watt and El Camino avenues. CBS13

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. Another person was treated by medics and released at the scene.

The name of the person who died has not been released, but he was said to be a man in his 30s.

California Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash. It's unclear, at this point, which vehicle was at fault.