Heavy police presence descends on Davis apartment complex

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Police investigation underway at Davis apartment complex
Police investigation underway at Davis apartment complex

DAVIS — A heavy police presence descended on a Davis apartment complex late Saturday afternoon.

The scene was at the Terracina At Wildhorse apartments on Moore Boulevard, near the Wildhorse Golf Club.

CBS Sacramento spoke with a caller who stated there was blood and a lot of caution tape blocking off a section of the complex. However, Davis police have not yet confirmed exactly what they are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates as they become available.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 4:43 PM

