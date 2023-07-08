Heavy police presence descends on Davis apartment complex

DAVIS — A heavy police presence descended on a Davis apartment complex late Saturday afternoon.

The scene was at the Terracina At Wildhorse apartments on Moore Boulevard, near the Wildhorse Golf Club.

CBS Sacramento spoke with a caller who stated there was blood and a lot of caution tape blocking off a section of the complex. However, Davis police have not yet confirmed exactly what they are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates as they become available.