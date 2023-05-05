"A sigh of relief": Davis sleeps soundly after arrest of suspected serial killer

DAVIS -- Peace that once defined the tight-knit, college town of Davis is finally restored after a week of fear.

Davis Police arrested Carlos Dominguez Thursday after bringing him into custody Wednesday afternoon for questioning in a string of three brutal, late-night stabbings across Davis in one week.

Dominguez, described by police as a suspected serial killer, is now charged with murdering two men and injuring a woman, violently stabbing each victim.

"People can breathe a little easier and not worry about getting home late at night," said Jennapher Teunissen Van Mahen of Davis.

"Before you just were looking at people, going is that the description? No? That sort of thing," said Shelley McFarland of Davis.

Dominguez being behind bars is the closure that was needed for this community to begin to heal.

"I think they have their guy. It doesn't mean there can't be another bad actor, the copycat business. But I would be surprised," said McFarland.

UC Davis graduate student Shivam Rai Sharme says today he is back to his daily routine on the popular Sycamore Park bike path where the second stabbing claimed the life of classmate Karim Abou Najm.

"It could have been any one of us honestly," said Sharme. "Today, it feels safer. Now I know someone is not waiting for me in the bushes or trees waiting to attack. I don't need to be in alert mode anymore."

Davis Police detained Dominguez Wednesday at Sycamore Park, armed with a hunting knife.

"Really, you created all this mayhem?" asked McFarland of the suspect.

The detainment came after 15 tips were called in to police Wednesday afternoon, alerting investigators that a man matching the suspect description was wandering the park. He was even wearing the same clothing described by a witness after the third stabbing Monday night of unhoused woman Kimberlee Guillory, the lone survivor of the attacks.

"That is Davis. People being involved," said McFarland, with a smile.

One of those calls came from Davis native Carter Carlson who followed Dominguez Wednesday after spotting him in Sycamore Park, reporting to police his every step.

"I'm just glad that I could help. I'm purely just happy that hopefully, this is all over," said Carlson.

The Davis community is finally able to sleep soundly.

"But also, a little bit troubled that somebody living here would do that," said Van Mahen.

"People have been on edge so I think it will take some time," said McFarland. "Time to heal."

David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm are two names that will never be forgotten. Lost to violence, but forever a part of Davis.

The lingering question for community members can be summed up in one word: Why? Investigators have not yet released a motive behind these serial stabbings.