Davis serial stabbing suspect Carlos Dominguez will stand trial

By Richard Ramos, Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS — A Yolo County judge has ordered Carlos Dominguez to stand trial for charges related to a serial stabbing spree last April in Davis.

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Dominguez was held to answer on all counts on day two of a planned four-day preliminary hearing to determine if there was enough evidence for the former UC Davis student to stand trial.

Dominguez is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on March 13 and then go to trial at a later date.

Dominguez is accused of killing two people, 50-year-old David Breaux and 20-year-old UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm, and injuring a third person, Kimberlee Guillory.

Proceedings had been put on hold in June after a doctor determined Dominguez wasn't competent to stand trial, revealing that the accused killer had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.  

In late December 2023, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office announced that Dominguez had been restored to mental competency, allowing the proceedings to continue.

On Monday, Yolo County prosecutors announced that they would not be seeking the death penalty.

February 27, 2024

