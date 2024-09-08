Davis Fire burns 3,300 acres near Reno; flare-ups expected due to wind event

PIX Now morning edition 9-8-24 PIX Now morning edition 9-8-24 12:27

The Davis Fire south of Reno has burned over 3,000 acres and triggered evacuations, with fire crews expecting flare-ups to last through Sunday due to wind events, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue said.

The Davis Fire burning south of Reno. X/@Renofirefighter

As of Sunday, the fire had burned 3,300 acres, and there was no containment progress.

There were evacuations issued in St. James Village, Galena, and areas south of Mt. Rose Highway, according to Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue.

On Saturday, the fire led to a de-energization of around 18,700 Nevada Energy customers to prevent any possible ignitions. Power remained off as of Sunday in the areas south of Mt. Rose Highway.

The fire also caused Interstate 580 to shut down between Carson and Reno.

It was reopened on Sunday, but Highway 395A remained closed in Washoe Valley. Mt. Rose Highway and Highway 431 were also closed northbound from I-580 to the Summit and southbound was closed at Mt. Rose Summit.