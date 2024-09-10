Davis Fire south of Reno still raging as Red Flag Warning goes into effect

Crews battling the Davis Fire near Reno were bracing for high winds and low humidity Tuesday as a Red Flag Warning went into effect through Wednesday evening.

The latest update on the fast-moving wildfire that broke out Saturday afternoon placed the fire at approximately 5,000 acres in size with zero containment. A total of 14 structures have been confirmed as impacted by the fire, according to officials, though damage assessments are still ongoing.

Davis Fire burning near Reno Nevada Department of Emergency Management

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue posted on social media about the Red Flag Warning that went into effect Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. Gusty winds and low humidity are forecasted through Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.

Southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected Tuesday, with stronger west-to-southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph gusting to 40 mph in the Wednesday forecast. Temperatures will range from 92 at the lower elevations to 74 at the high elevation, fire officials said.

⚠️A Red Flag Warning has been issued for gusty winds and low humidity, effective from 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM Wednesday. On Tuesday, southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. On Wednesday, west-to-southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. pic.twitter.com/j7kcZI6vQ7 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) September 10, 2024

Smoke will continue to be visible in the Reno area from increased fire activity during the high-wind event.

The Reno office for the National Weather Service noted that this would be a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning for Wednesday. The agency said this was only the sixth PDS Red Flag Warning it had issued in its history and called it "a rare event."

Evacuation orders issued in St. James Village, Galena and areas south of Mount Rose Highway remain in effect, according to fire officials.

Davis Fire burning south of Reno X/@Renofirefighter

An evacuation center has been set up at the Washoe County Senior Center on 1155E. 9th Street in Reno, officials said.

Officials also said Tuesday morning that the Washoe County Sheriff patrol will no longer be escorting any persons into the evacuation zones in order to focus resources and maintain safety.

Old U.S. Highway 395 is open from Mt. Rose Highway to East Lake Boulevard, but remained closed from East Lake Boulevard to Bowers Mansion Interchange. U.S. Route 431 -- also known as Mount Rose Highway -- is still closed. Road closure information is available online.

On Monday, crews worked to keep the Davis Fire south and east of the Mt. Rose Highway. On the southern boundary of the fire, firefighters were mopping up hotspots and around structures. Both the west and north flank of the fire remained active. A total of 600 firefighters are working the fire, with support from 58 engines, 12 helicopters and 10 dozers.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo also visited the fire area to thank firefighters and cooperating agencies for their hard work battling the Davis Fire, as did Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill. Fire information and resources are being provided by the Nevada Department of Emergency Management online.