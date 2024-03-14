Dash cam captures wrong-way driver's violent collision with CHP vehicle in Sacramento area

DAVIS — Newly released dash camera footage shows the moment a wrong-way driver crashed into a California Highway Patrol vehicle in the Sacramento area on Wednesday.

Two CHP officers conducted a traffic stop on an individual along Interstate 80 in Davis Wednesday afternoon. After the traffic stop, the officers were sitting in the stationary patrol vehicle along the shoulder of the freeway when a driver crashed head-on into them.

The footage, released by the CHP's Valley Division, shows the violent collision briefly sent the wrong-way vehicle airborne before it rolled over. See the footage below.

Two California Highway Patrol Officers injured in deliberate wrong-way crash. On March 13, 2024, at 3:38 pm, two CHP Officers were stopped on the right shoulder of Interstate-80 eastbound just west of Mace Blvd., when an individual intentionally drove their vehicle on the right shoulder and crashed into the patrol vehicle. At the time, both officers were sitting in the patrol vehicle and wearing their seatbelts. The officers were transported to a hospital and were treated for minor to major injuries. The individual who committed this violent act was taken into custody and will be booked into the local jail. Posted by CHP - Valley Division on Thursday, March 14, 2024

The front end of both vehicles sustained major damage. The officers suffered moderate-to-major injuries and were both released from the hospital within hours.

The wrong-way driver also suffered minor injuries. The CHP said the driver was not suspected of a DUI, though, the exact reason for the driver the wrong way was still under investigation.

This collision was the second Sacramento-area crash of the day involving a CHP vehicle. On Highway 99 in south Sacramento, three vehicles, including a CHP car, were in a crash. Minor injuries were reported, but no one was hospitalized in that crash.