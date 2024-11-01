DACA recipients can shop Covered California plans for first time as open enrollment kicks off

Covered California opens plans to DACA recipients for first time

Covered California opens plans to DACA recipients for first time

SACRAMENTO – Friday kicks off open enrollment for Covered California with DACA recipients now open to shop for new plans.

Covered California is part of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act that promises low or no-cost insurance to millions across the country.

Open enrollment is a time when Californians can sign up for, renew or shop for a new health insurance plan. Since it started in 2014, early 6 million have taken advantage of it and the goal is to reach more.

U.S Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra congratulated California state leaders this week.

"We are benefitting and we are building and in California, you are breaking records," Becerra said.

Amid the backdrop of the California State Library, touting the importance of health literacy, the state says more have signed up for Covered California than ever before.

Since it was implemented, uninsured rates have dropped from 17.5 percent to 6.4 percent. This is the largest drop in uninsured rates across the nation.

"Our California cost-sharing reduction program made its debut for 2024 coverage which has eliminated deductibles and reduced what our lowest income enrollees pay for drugs, doctor visits and other out-of-pocket costs," Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman said.

This year for the first time DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, can shop for a new plan, reaching an additional 40,000 people.

There is a legal challenge to that expansion, but for now, the state will continue to accept applicants.

"When you are from California, you keep pushing and pushing," Congresswoman Doris Matsui said.

Matsui, who's running as the incumbent for the 7th district, helped craft the original legislation that paved the way.

"I believe the country should say, 'Thank you' but sometimes they say, 'Why do you go so fast?' But you know why, it's important," Matsui said.

"There are more Americans today who have access to health care," Becerra said.

According to Becerra, there are 46 million Americans who count on getting their coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

Nearly a quarter of them have zero-dollar monthly premiums.

Open enrollment ends Jan. 31, 2025.