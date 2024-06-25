Watch CBS News
Crop dusting plane crashes into truck in Sutter County

By Alison Linton

/ CBS Sacramento

SUTTER COUNTY — A crop dusting airplane crashed into a truck in Sutter County Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened north of Pleasant Grove near Pleasant Grove Road and Nicolaus Avenue. California Highway Patrol said the plane did not generate enough lift after taking off and clipped a fence before it hit a Ford F-150 driving by.

0e114bec-1fb3-41f1-9638-ef9fa8ff4bc1.png
Credit: CHP Yuba-Sutter

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The plane's pilot did not report any injuries.

3865bbe0-4fbb-4dd0-b109-fb712eaff52c.png
Credit: CHP Yuba-Sutter

CHP said Nicolaus Avenue will be closed in the area while the FAA investigates the crash.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 9:24 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

