Crockett man riding electric scooter near Vacaville struck, killed by pickup truck

VACAVILLE – A Crockett man has died after he was struck and killed by a pickup truck while he was riding an electric scooter near Vacaville over the weekend.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Gibson Canyon Road, south of Farrell Road, just outside of Vacaville's city limits.

California Highway Patrol says first responders found that a 42-year-old Crockett man was lying injured on the shoulder of the road. He was soon pronounced dead by medics, officers say.

Investigators believe the man was struck a GMC pickup truck that was being driven by a 17-year-old Vacaville resident. The driver told officers that he tried to brake but couldn't do so in time after seeing the Crockett man in the southbound traffic lane.

The 17-year-old driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, CHP says. Investigators also note that DUI isn't a suspected factor.

Officers noted that the Crockett man was wearing a reflective safety vest but not a helmet.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the man who died.