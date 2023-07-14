"When they call, they should get help": Stocktonians navigate police department's new report options

Stockton police are stretched thin. So when should people call 911?

STOCKTON – Auto burglary, theft and vandalism: Stockton police say they'll investigate those crimes -- but first, you need to file an online report or call a non-emergency line.

The Stockton Police Department announced a new prioritization plan for service calls last week.

Yet, there is still some confusion.

"They are supposed to come when we call," said resident Chris Neal.

"The urgent calls, they need to respond to them right away," Wayne Smith said.

Chief Stanley McFadden unveiled a new way of handling reports for low-level offenses.

"It's a sustainability plan that we make sustainable throughout this crisis that every law enforcement is currently in," he said.

The crisis he refers to is the chronic staff shortage seen throughout the profession.

The top cop reveals it has recruits either entering or already in field training, but the force remains down by 100 spots.

"I don't know how the rest of the police force can handle that without having what they need," Susan Farley said.

The solution? A prioritization plan.

Officers will now only respond to high-priority calls for in-progress crimes, violent crimes, and property crimes.

For low-level offenses, people can file reports by phone or online. In the near future, the department said it plans to offer a mail-in option.

A low-level offense may include vehicle burglary, fraud and non-injury traffic crashes. A hit-and-run incident with no suspect description or need for medical treatment would require a report to be filed either online or by calling the non-emergency line.

The department told CBS13 it will still respond to reckless driving reports by having units in the area be notified with a description of the call and details.

However, officers may be re-routed for a higher-priority call in the area.

Many say they understand the adjustments but are not fans of this rollout.

"When they call, they should get help," Farley said.