6 injured in head-on crash in Vineyard area of Sacramento County

VINEYARD — Six people were injured in a head-on crash near the Vineyard area of Sacramento County, officials said Wednesday evening.

The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division said two vehicles collided shortly after 4:30 p.m. at Florin and Elxclesior roads, just south of where Florin intersects with Jackson Highway.

Medics with the Sacramento Metropolitan said two of the people were in critical condition while the other four suffered moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.