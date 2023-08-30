Watch CBS News
Crash near Yolo Causeway clogs eastbound I-80 traffic in Davis

DAVIS – A major crash is blocking lanes along eastbound Interstate 80 near the Yolo Causeway Wednesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 7 a.m. west of Mace Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears a tanker truck overturned. It's unclear if there were any injuries. 

Caltrans has now issued a SigAlert, saying that traffic has been reduced to one lane at Chiles Road.

Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route. 

