Cousins identified as 2 killed in plane crash near South Lake Tahoe

ALPINE COUNTY – The people who were killed in a plane crash in Alpine County on Wednesday evening have been identified as cousins.

The plane took off from Lodi but never made it to the South Lake Tahoe Airport. It crashed in the mountains, 10 miles south of the airport.

Pilot Sam Jones and passenger Nannete Singer were killed in the crash. They were cousins and their pre-World War II plane had been in the family for generations.

Nannete was 80 years old, a retired teacher and an active volunteer at the Lodi Police Department. Her daughter says she was always smiling.

"I know she had no fear of getting on the plane," said Gabriella Singer, Nannete's daughter. "I've just been blessed with all of the outpouring of support from all of the people who clearly she touched which is a lot, but doesn't surprise me."

Gabrielle said her mother and uncle were planning on spending the weekend at a family timeshare in Lake Tahoe.

She says she is grateful volunteers were able to locate the wreckage, to bring her family closure.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.