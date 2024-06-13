2 killed in plane crash in remote area south of South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – An investigation is underway after two people died in a plane crash in a mountainous area south of South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday evening, officials said on Thursday.

The Alpine County Sheriff's Office said it was notified of an overdue aircraft around 1 a.m. Thursday. The aircraft was plotted in the Willow Creek area near Luther Pass.

It was found adjacent to Willow Creek Road, which is about 10 miles south of South Lake Tahoe, and deputies said two people on board the plane died. Their identification has not been released.

Authorities believe the crash happened sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators will be out documenting the scene and the damage. They said it was a Luscombe 8A aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash was found at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday after it departed Wednesday afternoon from Lodi Airport.

An investigation is ongoing.

Willow Creek flows from an area west of Jobs Peak into the West Fork of the Carson River near the intersection of Highway 89 and Highway 88.