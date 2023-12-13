Watch CBS News
Coroner identifies driver killed in West Sacramento crash Monday night

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO - The driver who died in a two-vehicle crash in West Sacramento has been identified. 

The Yolo County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 43-year-old Willie James Vernon Jr. of Sacramento. Vernon Jr.'s vehicle was wrapped around a tree.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. along West Capitol Avenue near Westacre Road. 

Two other people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The latest information on their condition is unknown. 

The West Sacramento Police Department said the crash remains under investigation but appears at least one vehicle may have been speeding. 

A witness told CBS13 that they saw one vehicle run a red light before crashing into the other vehicle. 

First published on December 13, 2023 / 7:05 PM PST

