Major crash in West Sacramento leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

WEST SACRAMENTO — One person died and two other people were in critical condition after a major crash in West Sacramento on Monday night.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. along West Capitol Avenue near Westacre Road. A fourth individual suffered minor injuries.

Images from the scene show heavy damage to both vehicles that were involved in the collision. One of the vehicles was wrapped around a tree. That driver died at the scene, police said.

The other three people were in the other vehicle which came to a rest after the collision on the shoulder of the roadway, about 30 years from the other vehicle.

The West Sacramento Police Department said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but it appears, given the damage to both vehicles, at least one vehicle may have been speeding.

A witness at the scene told CBS13 that they saw one of the vehicles run a red light before crashing into the other vehicle.

West Capitol Avenue was expected to be closed for several hours at Westacre.