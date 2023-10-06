Coroner identifies 2 dead after car carrying 5 goes into water in Solano County

Children among those injured in deadly crash in Solano County slough

SACRAMENTO — Two people have been confirmed dead after a vehicle carrying five passengers went into the water along the Solano-Sacramento county line, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Oxford Road at Holland Road, just southwest of the town of Courtland.

The California Highway Patrol's Solano division confirmed the deaths of the driver and front-seat passenger. A Solano County coroner identified the pair Friday as Stockton residents Yolanda de la Cruz Rivas, 45, and Isabel Diaz Ramirez, 49.

A nearly 2-year-old toddler was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition, and a woman in her 20s and an infant around 3 months old were hospitalized. Officers said everyone in the vehicle was related.

CHP has not confirmed what caused the vehicle to go off the roadway.

Just a bit north along the same waterway, Woodland CHP responded to another incident that involved a vehicle. Authorities said a vehicle went off the roadway at Morse and Waukesha roads, but it did not go into the water. No one was injured in that incident.

The CHP also said the two crashes were not related.