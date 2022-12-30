Watch CBS News
Coroner: Actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

We now know what killed a young actor found dead in his Glendale apartment over the summer.

The L.A. County Coroner's Office said Tyler Sanders, 18, died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

According to the medical examiner, the teen had a history of drug use, and drug paraphernalia was found in his home.

Sanders starred in Amazon's "Just Add Magic: Mystery City." He also had roles on "911: Lone Star," "Fear the Walking Dead" and "The Rookie."

